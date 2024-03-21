Victor Reacts: Dictator Style Insanity – Letitia James is Trying to Seize Trump’s Assets (VIDEO)

This is unbelievable even for today. The escalation we are witnessing is unprecedented in our nation’s history.

Marxist tyrant Letitia James took the first step in seizing Trump’s assets on Thursday after his attorney said he was unable to secure a bond to appeal the massive judgment in the NYC fraud case. Letitia James filed judgments in Westchester County where Trump’s private estate and golf course is located. President Trump has four days to either pay the judgment or convince the appellate court to allow him to defer the payment pending appeal. “By demanding an undertaking in the full amount of the judgment in order to appeal, the Attorney General and Supreme Court have sought to impose a patently unreasonable, unjust, and unconstitutional (under both the Federal and New York State Constitutions) bond condition,” Trump’s lawyers wrote. Letitia James sought $370 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she also sought to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York. She accused Trump of inflating his assets and defrauding lenders and insurance companies. Last month Judge Engoron ordered Trump to pay more than a $355 million fine and barred Trump “from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years.”

This sort of insanity has been reserved for total dictatorships and third-world countries. The left knows they cannot beat Donald Trump fair and square, so instead they have resorted to the dictator’s handbook.

Does any of this sound the the American dream? If this was happening in another country we would practically invade them. If they think the American people will approve of this they have totally lost their minds.