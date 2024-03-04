Victor Reacts: Absolute Meltdown! Calls to Dissolve SCOTUS Following 9-0 Ruling (VIDEO)

They have finally lost their minds for good. Absolute meltdown is the only way to describe what is happening following the Supreme Court’s 9-0 decision to keep Trump on the ballot in Colorado.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

The US Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled Trump can stay on the Colorado primary 2024 ballot.

The Supreme Court said the states lack the power to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution against Presidential candidates.

“For the reasons given, responsibility for enforcing Section against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States. The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand,” the high court’s ruling said.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

What has followed has been a meltdown that rivals Trump’s victory in 2016. There has now been calls to completely dissolve the United States Supreme Court.

Another user says it is time to stack the Supreme Court, which to overrule this decision would have required the addition of 10 new Justices.

They are no longer holding this card close to the chest. They know that Trump 2024 is inevitable and they have mentally snapped. Thousands of democrats have now openly shown their support for dissolving an entire branch of government because it is going to allow the people to vote for the candidate they prefer.

So much for republicans being a threat to our “democracy.”

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. Victor is the author of the book "Conservative Prudence." He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” podcast. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country.

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

