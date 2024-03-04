Victor Reacts: Absolute Meltdown! Calls to Dissolve SCOTUS Following 9-0 Ruling (VIDEO)

They have finally lost their minds for good. Absolute meltdown is the only way to describe what is happening following the Supreme Court’s 9-0 decision to keep Trump on the ballot in Colorado.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

The US Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled Trump can stay on the Colorado primary 2024 ballot. The Supreme Court said the states lack the power to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution against Presidential candidates. “For the reasons given, responsibility for enforcing Section against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States. The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand,” the high court’s ruling said. The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office. Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

What has followed has been a meltdown that rivals Trump’s victory in 2016. There has now been calls to completely dissolve the United States Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has betrayed democracy. Its members including Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor have proved themselves inept at reading comprehension. And collectively the “court” has shown itself to be corrupt and illegitimate. It must be dissolved. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) March 4, 2024

Another user says it is time to stack the Supreme Court, which to overrule this decision would have required the addition of 10 new Justices.

For fuck’s sake, expand the Supreme Court and implement term limits. Who’s with me? — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) March 4, 2024

They are no longer holding this card close to the chest. They know that Trump 2024 is inevitable and they have mentally snapped. Thousands of democrats have now openly shown their support for dissolving an entire branch of government because it is going to allow the people to vote for the candidate they prefer.

So much for republicans being a threat to our “democracy.”