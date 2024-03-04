“Unprecedented, Inappropriate and Troubling!” – Former CFO of Trump Organization Expected to Plead Guilty to Perjury Charges in Ongoing Lawfare Suit Against President Trump

In February Cristina Laila reported that far-left Judge Arthur Engoron was demanding information about “possible perjury” by Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg in his lawfare suit against President Trump, his business empire, and his two sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

The non-jury Soviet-style show trial played out in court for 11 weeks. Judge Engoron later fined President Trump $355 million for taking business loans out in New York City, paying them off, and making money for his business and the banks who loaned Trump the money.

With interest the fine against Trump by the radical demented judge and Marxist New York AG Letitia James has ballooned to over $466 million.

As Cristina reported – The judge cited a report from The New York Times on Weisselberg’s reported plea deal with prosecutors where he will have to admit he lied on the witness stand in Manhattan Supreme Court. Weisselberg will also have to admit he lied to Letitia James’ investigators as part of his plea deal with the Manhattan DA’s office.

Recall that Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg was railroaded by far-left New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan after he was indicted on trumped-up tax crimes.

Merchan completely railroaded Allen Weisselberg and forced him to plead guilty.. OR ELSE.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to all 15 tax crime felonies in exchange for a reduced sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors.

Weisselberg was sentenced to five months of hard time on Rikers Island.

This is how empires die – by corrupt men and women with political vendettas and lawless courts.

Today Weisselberg is back in court in the ongoing lawfare suit against President Trump. Trump lawyers called the latest move “unprecedented, inappropriate and troubling.”

New York has become a cesspool of corruption, lies and leftist insanity. Last week the crazed AG took on the beef industry for “global warming.”

Get out while you can.

Far left NBC News reported: