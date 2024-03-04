“Unprecedented, Inappropriate and Troubling!” – Former CFO of Trump Organization Expected to Plead Guilty to Perjury Charges in Ongoing Lawfare Suit Against President Trump

In February Cristina Laila reported that far-left Judge Arthur Engoron was demanding information about “possible perjury” by Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg in his lawfare suit against President Trump, his business empire, and his two sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.
The non-jury Soviet-style show trial played out in court for 11 weeks. Judge Engoron later fined President Trump $355 million for taking business loans out in New York City, paying them off, and making money for his business and the banks who loaned Trump the money.
With interest the fine against Trump by the radical demented judge and Marxist New York AG Letitia James has ballooned to over $466 million.
As Cristina reported – The judge cited a report from The New York Times on Weisselberg’s reported plea deal with prosecutors where he will have to admit he lied on the witness stand in Manhattan Supreme Court. Weisselberg will also have to admit he lied to Letitia James’ investigators as part of his plea deal with the Manhattan DA’s office.
Recall that Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg was railroaded by far-left New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan after he was indicted on trumped-up tax crimes.
Merchan completely railroaded Allen Weisselberg and forced him to plead guilty.. OR ELSE.
Weisselberg pleaded guilty to all 15 tax crime felonies in exchange for a reduced sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors.
Weisselberg was sentenced to five months of hard time on Rikers Island.
This is how empires die – by corrupt men and women with political vendettas and lawless courts.
Today Weisselberg is back in court in the ongoing lawfare suit against President Trump. Trump lawyers called the latest move “unprecedented, inappropriate and troubling.”
New York has become a cesspool of corruption, lies and leftist insanity. Last week the crazed AG took on the beef industry for “global warming.”
Get out while you can.
Far left NBC News reported:
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges on Monday in connection to testimony he gave during former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Weisselberg was not expected to enter into a cooperation agreement with the plea that would require his testimony at any future trial, one source familiar with the matter said. Weisselberg arrived at the Manhattan district attorney’s office before 7 a.m. and is expected to make the plea this morning.
An attorney for Weisselberg, Seth Rosenberg, and Trump lawyer Alina Habba did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney’s office also did not immediately provide comment.
It is unclear what specific charges Weisselberg will plead guilty to. His plea comes after reports that he had been in negotiations to plead guilty to perjury for allegedly lying when he took the stand during Trump’s civil fraud trial last year. During his testimony, Weisselberg was grilled about various financial statements he approved.
New York state Judge Arthur Engoron also requested comment on claims that Weisselberg had lied on the stand during Trump’s trial, which prompted an attorney for the former president to push back in a filing, saying the request was “unprecedented, inappropriate and troubling.”