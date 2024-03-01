After Targeting Beef Producer, Radical New York Attorney General Letitia James Urges Colorado Supreme Court to Stop Christian Bakery

Radical left New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted this morning, calling on the Colorado Supreme Court to stop what she calls “transphobic discrimination” by a Christian baker who previously won a Supreme court case in 2018 over his refusal to bake a cake for a gay wedding.

This time, the baker is going to the Colorado Supreme Court after he didn’t feel it appropriate to bake a transgender-themed cake to celebrate a “gender transition.”

Why should he be forced to make art that goes against his moral and religious values?

The Marxist woman is absolutely unhinged coming off of winning a $355 million judgment against President Trump.

The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday that Letitia James is seeking to punish the world’s largest producer of beef products “for misleading the public about its environmental impact” and having “no viable plan” to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. Leittia doesn’t care if this raises the cost of food for families either, claiming, “Families [are] willing to spend more of their hard-earned money on products from brands that are better for the environment.”

A far-left judge recently ordered Trump to pay a $355 million judgment (which has now swelled to $464 million with interest) and banned Trump from doing business in New York for three years after Letitia James sought to destroy the former president.

James charged President Trump for taking out loans, paying them back with interest, and making money for himself and the banks. There were no victims in the case (except Trump), and the banks said they would gladly do business with billionaire Donald Trump again. Lawless New York Judge Arthur Engoron sided with James and fined Trump the original $355 million for doing business in New York state.

Now, after targeting Trump and meatpacking giant JBS USA Foods Co., she’s waging a war on a Christian baker thousands of miles away in Colorado.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Colorado Court of Appeals decided last year that Jack Phillips and Masterpiece Cakeshop broke the law when he refused to bake cakes that would be used to celebrate a sex change.

Phillips is now taking his case to the Colorado Supreme Court on appeal.

CPR news reports,

On the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court victory this summer for a graphic artist who didn’t want to design wedding websites for same-sex couples, Colorado’s highest court said Tuesday it will now hear the case of a Christian baker who refused to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. The announcement by the Colorado Supreme Court is the latest development in the yearslong legal saga involving Jack Phillips and LGBTQ+ rights. Phillips won a partial victory before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake but was later sued by Autumn Scardina, a transgender woman, who asked his suburban Denver bakery to make a pink cake with blue frosting for her birthday. It refused after Scardina explained it would celebrate her transition from male to female.

Letitia James sent an X post condemning the bakery for “discriminat[ing] against LGBTQ+ people” and called for the Colorado Supreme Court to “stop this transphobic discrimination.”

It’s not complicated: denying services to someone simply because of who they are is discrimination, and it’s illegal. I will always fight to protect the rights of our LGBTQ+ community and any community that faces discrimination or hate or any kind. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 29, 2024

However, she got “ratioed” in the comment section and hit with a community note by X users. One note on Letitia’s post cites the 2018 SCOTUS ruling that “The Colorado Civil Rights Commission’s actions in assessing a cakeshop owner’s reasons for declining to make a cake for a same-sex couple’s wedding celebration violated the free exercise clause.” According to this note’s author, “No discrimination based on LGBTQ identity occurred” in declining to bake a cake for a celebration dedicated to a sex change.

Another note references a Newsweek article about a separate civil rights lawsuit filed by Jack Phillips in Denver’s federal court, alleging that the transgender who is suing Phillips, Autumn Scardina, is believed to have also targeted Phillips’ bakery with several lewd and satanic cake requests, including one topped with “a large figure of Satan, licking a 9″ black Dildo.” The email to Phillips’ bake shop continues, “I would like the dildo to be an actual working model, that can be turned on before we unveil the cake.”

The Post Millenial refers to a Scardina as a “trans-identified Satanist who dragged Phillips into court alleging discrimination.”

Elon Musk also responded to Letitia’s post after notes were added to correct her, saying “Community Notes ftw (for the win) again”