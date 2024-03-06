Two More States Called for Trump: Add Alabama and Tennessee to the Trump Win Column

Alabama is Trump Country. Here’s a view from an Alabama Trump rally in 2021.

Virginia and North Carolina were already called for President Trump on Super Tuesday.

Just moments ago Decision Desk called Alabama for President Trump where he is leading 88% to 6.3% for Nikki Haley.

They already called it for Trump.

Tennessee also went to Trump moments ago.

It looks like trump is going to sweep the states on Super Tuesday.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

