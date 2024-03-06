Two More States Called for Trump: Add Alabama and Tennessee to the Trump Win Column

Virginia and North Carolina were already called for President Trump on Super Tuesday.

Just moments ago Decision Desk called Alabama for President Trump where he is leading 88% to 6.3% for Nikki Haley.

They already called it for Trump.

Tennessee also went to Trump moments ago.

President Trump wins Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Maine.

Someone, please check on Keith Olbermann #SuperTuesday2024 pic.twitter.com/1MhYxNasPi — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 6, 2024

It looks like trump is going to sweep the states on Super Tuesday.