Trump Wins Louisiana Republican Primary – Takes All Delegates

The results of the Louisiana Republican primary are in and Trump won the day.

Louisiana is a ‘winner takes all’ state, so Trump also won every delegate.

Trump won Louisiana in the general elections of 2016 and 2020.

The Hill reports:

Trump nabs latest win in Louisiana GOP primary

Former President Trump, the likely GOP nominee, has won the Louisiana Republican presidential primary, Decision Desk HQ projected.

Trump went into the Louisiana primary with 1,636 pledged delegates and won all 47 delegates available Saturday. The state awards its delegates in a “winner-take-all” manner.

The former president has already crossed the threshold needed to clinch the party’s nomination, setting up a rematch between him and President Biden in November.

Congratulations to President Trump. On to the next contest.

Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

