Trump Throws Lauren Boebert a Lifeline, Endorses Her Campaign to Succeed RINO Ken Buck

Donald Trump has thrown Rep. Lauren Boebert a lifeline in her attempts to win a third successive term in Congress in November.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump praised Boebert’s record on a range of policy issues:

She has led the fight to Impeach Joe Biden, Stop Illegal Immigration, Defend the Second Amendment, Protect our Wonderful Ranchers and Farmers, Support our Military and Veterans, Secure our Natural Resources to Pursue Energy Dominance, and Stand Up to the Radical Democrats who want to Destroy our Beautiful Country. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is a trusted America First Fighter, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District!”

The endorsement will come as a boost to Boebert, who last month announced she would be switching seats following the retirement of RINO Ken Buck from the state’s Fourth Congressional District.

Boebert thanked Trump for his endorsement by declaring him the “greatest president our country has ever known.”

“It’s my honor to have the endorsement of the greatest President our country has ever known – Donald J. Trump,” she wrote on the X platform.

“It will be such a privilege to work alongside him in 2024 to deliver results for Colorado & get the entire country back on track!”

Her decision to switch Congressional districts followed an incredibly tight 2022 election cycle in which Boebert eventually overcame her Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch, by 546 votes after the race was subjected to an automatic recount.

Although her new district is strongly Republican, a victory is not necessarily guaranteed in the primary process. At a hustings event in January, she finished an embarrassing fifth in a straw poll among likely Republican voters.

Boebert has also been plagued by various controversies over the past year. Last September, she was kicked out of a performance of “Beetlejuice” over claims that she and another man were causing a “disturbance” in the theater.

Earlier this week, it was also reported that her 18-year-old son had been arrested on a litany of charges ranging from theft to possessing false documents.

“I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for,” Boebert said in a statement.

“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track.”