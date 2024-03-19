Trump Rules Out Choosing Ramaswamy for VP — Reportedly Considering Him for Cabinet Position Instead

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly ruled out choosing entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as his running mate, according to a new report.

Trump reportedly told Ramaswamy about the decision before it was made public.

Bloomberg News reported on Monday, “Trump personally told Ramaswamy he won’t be his vice presidential pick, according to people briefed on the discussion, but is considering him for posts including Homeland Security secretary. Some Trump allies see Ramaswamy as ideal for the job because they say he excels at public speaking and, as an Indian-American son of an immigrant, could neutralize criticism of sweeping immigration restrictions.”

Ramaswamy has been a loyal supporter of Trump, even when the two were battling in the Republican primary.

After leaving the race, Ramaswamy promptly endorsed and began campaigning for Trump.

“Trump is looking for a running mate who isn’t motivated by the limelight, but who will help give him a measurable edge in the race against President Joe Biden, according to those familiar with his thinking,” the report continued. “Trump has confided to close advisers and allies that none of the names circulating as potential running mates have impressed him much. His list of options has only grown longer, not shorter, according to people close to the former president.”

The report also claims that former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is “seen as a top candidate to serve as chief of staff.”

During Trump’s last administration, McCarthy turned that position down because he wanted to be Speaker.

Bloomberg claims, citing unnamed sources, that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Representative Elise Stefanik, and former US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are also being considered for possible cabinet positions.