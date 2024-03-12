Trump Promises to Free January 6 Political Prisoners as One of His First Acts if Re-Elected

Former President Donald Trump has promised to free the January 6 political prisoners as one of his first acts, should he be re-elected.

Referring to the prisoners as “hostages,” Trump said granting them freedom will be one of his administration’s top priorities.

“My first acts as your next President will be to Close the Border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL, and Free the January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday.

The post appeared to be the first time that Trump has said he will make freeing the prisoners a Day One priority. He had previously vowed to pardon a large portion of them.

The Biden campaign blasted his plan, naturally.

A spokesperson for President Joe Biden’s campaign, Sarafina Chitika, said in a statement to NBC News in response to Trump’s comments that the former president “has shown he’ll do whatever it takes to hold on to power — including excusing and encouraging political violence.”

“The American people haven’t forgotten the violent attack at our Capitol on January 6 — they know Trump is too dangerous to be let anywhere near the Oval Office again, and they’ll turn out to protect our democracy and keep Trump out of the White House this November,” Chitika said.

NBC News notes, “Nearly 500 people have been sentenced to incarceration over the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and prosecutors have secured more than 950 convictions, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for Washington, D.C. More than 1,350 people have been charged in connection with the attack.”