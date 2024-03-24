Trump Campaign Releases Absolutely BRILLIANT Campaign Video on Biden’s Border Lies – Starring Joe Biden and Kamala (VIDEO)

President Trump released an absolutely BRILLIANT campaign video on Joe Biden’s campaign lies.

Shocking video was released last week of hundreds of lawless illegal migrants rushing the southern border wall and breaking through razor wire to illegally enter the country.

Hundreds of illegal aliens from Africa, Central America, Colombia, and Venezuela made a rush for the border in El Paso, Texas after they were pushed south of the concertina wire in the middle of the night by the National Guard.

The illegals breached the concertina wire, overwhelmed National Guard members, and made a rush for the border.

WATCH:

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and AG Ken Paxton have taken drastic action to stem the flow of illegal aliens.

The Texas National Guard has installed razor wire to stop the flow of illegals.

President Trump took the footage of this shocking incident and mixed it with the words of Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, and impeached DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Alejandro Mayorkas: It is my testimony that the border is secure. Joe Biden: An undocumented person. I shouldn’t have used illegal. It’s undocumented. Kamala Harris: We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration. Joe Biden: I’m not going to treat any of these people with disrespect. Look, they built a country.

It should be clear at this point that this is a purposeful invasion.

President Trump posted this on Sunday morning on Truth Social.