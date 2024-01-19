Religious Themes Banned in Jill Biden’s White House Easter Egg Contest for National Guard Children

Jill Biden is sponsoring a White House “Youth Art” Easter egg decorating contest for children of National Guard servicemembers that bans religious themed eggs, even though Easter is a religious holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ–and the contest announcement states the eggs will be displayed during the Christian and Jewish observances of Easter and Passover.
The youth artists are encouraged to submit designs that reflect their daily lives as children of servicemembers but may not feature “religious symbols, overtly religious themes.” The contest rules state entries “must be consistent with the image and values of Sponsor”, Jill Biden.
The contest was started in 2021 by Jill Biden. Winning designs will be hand painted on real hen eggs and be displayed in the White House colonnade with the names of the winning child artists.
In addition to barring religious themes on the Easter eggs, political, racist, obscene or discriminatory content is also barred, as is content disparaging the sponsor, i.e., Jill Biden and the Biden administration. Surprisingly, the rules state descriptions of the entries “must be primarily in English.”
The contest also apparently bans any Hunter Biden themed eggs: “The Submission must not promote illegal drugs or firearms (or the use of any of the foregoing).”
State National Guard outfits posted the contest on social media.
Annual White House Easter Egg Roll to celebrate nation’s National Guard families pic.twitter.com/hmM3mejsQW
— Minnesota Beyond The Yellow Ribbon (@BTYRmn) January 18, 2024
The banning of religious themed eggs was first reported by Todd Starnes and the First Liberty Institute which posted a PDF of the contest rules.
Contest announcement and rules excerpt (bold added):
BE PART OF TRADITION: 2024 CALL FOR YOUTH ART
On behalf of First Lady Jill Biden, The Adjutants General of the National Guard are asking youth from National Guard families across
the United States and all U.S. territories to submit artwork inspired by the theme ‘Celebrating our Military Families’.
Children should depict on an egg template (see Art Submission form) a snapshot of their life – a favorite activity, scenery in your state, your military family, a day-in-your life, etc.
Selected designs representing the unique experience and stories of National Guard children will be brought to life on real hen eggs by talented egg artists from across the country and displayed at the White House this Easter and Passover season.
Submission Guidelines:
The Design Statement must not exceed 50 words in length. The Submission must be primarily in English.
Restrictions:
The Submission must not contain material that violates or infringes any rights of any other party, including but not
limited to copyright, trademark, privacy, publicity or any other intellectual property rights;
• The Submission must not in any way disparage Sponsor or any other person or party;
• The Submission must not contain material that is inappropriate, indecent, obscene hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous;
• The Submission must not contain material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age;
• The Submission must not contain material that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to the laws or
regulations of the United States or of any jurisdiction where Submission is created.
• The Submission must not promote illegal drugs or firearms (or the use of any of the foregoing), or any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous;
• The Submission must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements; and
• The Submission must be consistent with the image and values of Sponsor and be consistent with and satisfy the purpose of the submission.