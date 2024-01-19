Religious Themes Banned in Jill Biden’s White House Easter Egg Contest for National Guard Children

Jill Biden is sponsoring a White House “Youth Art” Easter egg decorating contest for children of National Guard servicemembers that bans religious themed eggs, even though Easter is a religious holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ–and the contest announcement states the eggs will be displayed during the Christian and Jewish observances of Easter and Passover.

The youth artists are encouraged to submit designs that reflect their daily lives as children of servicemembers but may not feature “religious symbols, overtly religious themes.” The contest rules state entries “must be consistent with the image and values of Sponsor”, Jill Biden.

The contest was started in 2021 by Jill Biden. Winning designs will be hand painted on real hen eggs and be displayed in the White House colonnade with the names of the winning child artists.

In addition to barring religious themes on the Easter eggs, political, racist, obscene or discriminatory content is also barred, as is content disparaging the sponsor, i.e., Jill Biden and the Biden administration. Surprisingly, the rules state descriptions of the entries “must be primarily in English.”

The contest also apparently bans any Hunter Biden themed eggs: “The Submission must not promote illegal drugs or firearms (or the use of any of the foregoing).”

State National Guard outfits posted the contest on social media.

Annual White House Easter Egg Roll to celebrate nation’s National Guard families pic.twitter.com/hmM3mejsQW — Minnesota Beyond The Yellow Ribbon (@BTYRmn) January 18, 2024









The banning of religious themed eggs was first reported by Todd Starnes and the First Liberty Institute which posted a PDF of the contest rules.

Contest announcement and rules excerpt (bold added):