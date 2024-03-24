Transgender Inmate Who Murdered His Parents Caught Having Sex With Female Inmate After He Was Moved to Women’s Prison

A transgender inmate who was convicted of murdering his parents had been caught having sex with a female prisoner after being placed in a women’s prison.

Bryan “Amber FayeFox” Kim, 35, was convicted of two counts of aggravated first-degree murder in 2008 for stabbing his father and brutally bludgeoning and strangling his mother.

In February 2021, Kim was moved to the Washington Corrections Center for Women thanks to the Washington Department of Correction’s “gender-inclusion” policy.

On March 14, prison guards caught Kim having sex with his 25-year-old cellmate Sincer-A Marie Nerton.

An incident report obtained by the National Review stated that the guard saw Kim “laying on the floor completely nude from the waist down with their cellmate Nerton Sincer-A on top of them also nude from the waist down actively having sex.”

“I/I [Incarcerated Individual] Kim’s hands were on I/I Nerton’s buttox in a spread open position while I/I Kim’s erect penis was penetrating I/I Nerton’s Vagina,” the incident report continued. “This is against MSU rules and policy. WAC-504-Engaging in a sex act with another person within the facility that is not otherwise included in these rules, except in an approved extended family visit.”

“Technically, there is no consensual sex between the incarcerated,” a Washington Department of Corrections (DOC) employee told the National Review. “If both offenders call it consensual, then they seem to be getting into less trouble.”

