On This Good Friday – Praying Grandmother Is in Need of Financial Support for January 6th Related Expenses

Rebecca Lavrenz, 72, a God-fearing grandmother from Colorado, is standing trial right now in DC – yet another victim of the Biden regime’s weaponized Department of Injustice – for merely peacefully demonstrating alongside thousands of her fellow countrymen at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Rebecca faces four misdemeanor charges for being waved into the Capitol building by police and other agents on site that day. All four charges are federal misdemeanors which could carry up to $210,000 in fines and one year in prison.

** Please help out Rebecca Lavrenz this Good Friday.

Her legal bills have been mounting because of her many federal court appearances – the first of which took place in Denver, Colorado, in which she initially received news of her criminal charges and declined to take the prosecution’s plea offer, just days before Christmas. In addition to her legal fees, which are upwards of potentially $100,000, Rebecca faces tremendous fines and countless other expenditures for being subject to this indignity.

Rebecca is a God-fearing woman with no criminal record. She has four children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She runs a Bed & Breakfast on five acres in Colorado and loves America. She has even taken classes to become a Constitutional Coach in order to help other American citizens learn how to most effectively stand up for their God-given rights.

Rebecca firmly believes this country is at an inflection point – facing the risk of losing everything if people do not educate themselves about and stand up for their God-given rights that are enshrined in our founding documents. She regularly likes to quote the famous eighteenth-century English statesman and political philosopher Edmund Burke, who famously said “All it takes for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing.”

Rebecca is currently being represented by John Pierce, chairman of the National Constitutional Law Union. The NCLU’s mission statement “is to preserve and protect the United States Constitution and the American way of life by providing legal support and funding to individuals whose Constitutional rights, civil liberties, and similar rights are being violated or in jeopardy.”

Rebecca will be courageously testifying in her own defense this week, and her legal team are fighting every day and night on her behalf. She can use some help from sympathetic readers of The Gateway Pundit to help cover the costs of fighting Joe Biden and his weaponized DOJ, and the FBI.

** For more information about Rebecca and to donate, please visit her GiveSendGo page and help out this woman in need.

Rebecca and her family thank you in advance for your generosity. God bless.