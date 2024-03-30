Texas AG Ken Paxton Investigating DEI Practices at Boeing Supplier

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into Spirit AeroSystems, a major supplier to Boeing, after reoccurring issues with certain airplane parts.

As part of the investigation, Paxton requested information about the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices.

In his request for documents, Paxton ordered Spirit to “produce all meeting minutes of Spirit’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Council(s). Meeting minutes is defined to include any document that memorializes the agenda or discussion of any meetings held by these groups.”

Spirit was also told to “Produce Documents sufficient to identify Spirit’s employee demographics for race, national origin, sexual orientation, and age before Your DEI Policy was enacted.”

Attorney General Paxton said in a statement, “The potential risks associated with certain airplane models are deeply concerning and potentially life-threatening to Texans.”

“I will hold any company responsible if they fail to maintain the standards required by the law and will do everything in my power to ensure manufacturers take passenger safety seriously,” Paxton continued.

Spirit spokesman Joe Buccino told The Hill, “While we do not comment on investigations, Spirit is wholly focused on providing the highest quality products to all our customers, to include the Boeing Company.”

The Hill report added: