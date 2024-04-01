Tennessee Senate Passes Bill Prohibiting Vaccines in Food, Awaiting Governor’s Signature

A landmark decision was made in the Tennessee Senate on Thursday as lawmakers passed HB1894, a bill that would redefine the term “drug” within the state’s legal code to include food products containing vaccines or vaccine materials.

The bill now awaits the signature of Governor Bill Lee (R-TN), WSMV reported.

The legislation comes amid concerns from Republican lawmakers about the potential for vaccines to be incorporated into food supplies. The bill specifically targets research that explores the possibility of embedding vaccines into food items, which has been a subject of discussion in scientific circles.

During the discussion in the Senate, proponents of the bill cited research from the University of California Riverside (UCR), where scientists have been investigating the feasibility of using edible plants, such as lettuce, as vehicles for mRNA vaccine delivery.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that researchers at the University of California were awarded a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to develop technology that infuses experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccines into spinach, lettuce, and other edible plants.

The team of nanobiotechnology experts is currently working on successfully delivering DNA containing mRNA BioNTech technology into chloroplasts, the part of the plants that instruct its cells’ DNA to replicate the vaccine material.

The researchers are tasked with demonstrating that genetically modified plants can produce enough mRNA to replace COVID-19 jabs and infuse the plants with the right dosage required to eat to replace vaccines.

Experimental mRNA vaccines will be edible, Juan Pablo Giraldo, an associate professor in UCR’s Department of Botany and Plant Sciences who is leading the research explained in a press release published by the university on Sept. 16.

“Ideally, a single plant would produce enough mRNA to vaccinate a single person,” Giraldo said. “We are testing this approach with spinach and lettuce and have long-term goals of people growing it in their own gardens,”

“Farmers could also eventually grow entire fields of it,” he added.

Last year, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) revealed that taxpayer money is being used to develop “transgenic edible vaccines,” transforming edible plants like lettuce and spinach into factories for producing mRNA vaccines as alternatives to mRNA shots.

“Do we want humans eating vaccines that were grown in corn meant to stop pigs from getting diarrhea? I don’t think we want that to happen. Yet that almost happened, and it could happen. There’s another case where the pollen cross-contaminated another crop of corn, and 155 acres of corn had to be burned. What are the cases where we’re not discovering this? I think it’s dangerous to play God with our food,” Rep. Massie said.

State Rep. Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka), a vocal advocate for the bill, emphasized the need for regulation during a committee meeting in February. He pointed out that if vaccines were to be included in food, such as lettuce, the state would need to ensure that consumption is properly controlled to prevent under or overdosing.

“You would have to get a prescription for that to make sure that we know how much of the lettuce you have to eat based off of your body type so we don’t under-vaccinate you, which leads to the possibility of the efficacy of the drug being compromised, or we overdose you based off how much lettuce is [eaten],” he said during a House committee meeting in February according to WKRN.

“All this does is [say] we’re going to classify these types of food sources as pharmaceuticals, so if you want to consume them you would go to your doctor and get a prescription.”

Governor Bill Lee has not yet indicated whether he will sign the bill into law. If enacted, Tennessee would be the first state to explicitly classify vaccine-containing food as a drug, setting a precedent that other states might follow depending on how this issue evolves nationally.

