Tennessee State Senate Passes Bill Banning “Chemtrail” Spraying in Their Skies

The Tennessee State Senate has taken a definitive stance against the controversial topic of “chemtrails” by passing SB 2691/HB 2063.

The bill, which aims to ban the intentional release of chemicals into the atmosphere for geoengineering purposes, was sponsored by Representative Monty Fritts (R-Kingston) and Senator Steve Southerland (R-Morristown) and won approval in the Senate on Monday, The Tennessean reported.

The legislation is predicated on the claim that “it is documented the federal government or other entities acting on the federal government’s behalf or at the federal government’s request may conduct geoengineering experiments by intentionally dispersing chemicals into the atmosphere, and those activities may occur within the State of Tennessee.”

This new bill seeks to outlaw any such activities, stating that, “The intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight is prohibited.”

The passage of this bill marks a significant development in the ongoing debate over geoengineering and environmental manipulation. Proponents of the bill believe that it is a necessary step to safeguard the environment and public health from unregulated geoengineering practices.

The legislation is set to be enforced beginning July 1, 2024, indicating the urgency that the Tennessee Senate places on this issue for the “public welfare.”

Attention now turns to the House, where the bill is scheduled to be reviewed by the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday.

If the House passes the bill, Tennessee would become one of the first states to establish a legal framework explicitly prohibiting the spraying of chemicals for geoengineering purposes, potentially setting a precedent for other states to follow in addressing concerns around environmental and atmospheric manipulation.

Read the bill below:

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a company called Make Sunsets has successfully launched weather balloons from Mexico that may have released sulfur particles into the atmosphere. Luke Iseman, the co-founder and CEO, claims that because climate change presents such an imminent threat, bizarre interventions like theirs are necessary:

“It’s morally wrong, in my opinion, for us not to be doing this,” said Iseman. “What’s important is to do this as quickly and safely as we can.”

Disturbingly, Make Sunsets made this attempt at solar geoengineering without informing the public or even attempting to engage scientists. Experts who spoke to MIT Technology Review uniformly condemned the move.

Despite these potential unintended consequences and repercussions to the scientific field, Make Sunsets is determined to cash in. They are already selling $10 “cooling credits” for releasing just one gram of carbon into the stratosphere. But don’t worry, Iseman says, the company will act as responsibly as possible:

“What I want to do is create as much cooling as quickly as I responsibly can, over the rest of my life, frankly,” said Iseman. He added later that they will deploy as much sulfur in 2023 as “we can get customers to pay us” for.”

TGP also reported that scientists have proposed an audacious novel geoengineering technique: intentionally dehydrating the stratosphere.

A study published in Science Advances involves the ambitious and contentious idea of seeding the upper atmosphere with particles to prevent water vapor from entering the stratosphere.

Water vapor is important because it’s the most abundant greenhouse gas on Earth. The greenhouse effect occurs when gases in the atmosphere trap heat from the sun, keeping the planet livable. Water vapor is made up of complex molecules that absorb heat radiated from the Earth’s surface and re-radiate it back to the planet.

Also, George Soros wants humans to take control of Earth’s atmosphere to halt “climate change.”

This idea could create a global calamity resulting in the deaths of millions of humans and animals.

According to Fox News, Soros spoke to the Munich Security Conference in 2023 and boasted that he had discovered a process where white clouds are created to reflect sunlight away from warming areas to prevent ice sheets from melting. Ice sheets melting in Greenland in particular, he claimed, could doom human civilization.

The “plan” Soros and King are advocating for is called solar geoengineering. This idea will not save civilization but does have the potential to destroy it.

Klaus Schwab and his band of globalists are also toying with the idea of turning off the sun.

In a new dystopian video that was released by the WEF this month, the organization touted the use of futuristic “space bubbles” that could be used to effectively block out the sun, and thus, help reduce climate change. The “geoengineering” project would theoretically reflect a portion of solar radiation back into space in order to cool the planet, the video explains while highlighting a recent study about the project from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).