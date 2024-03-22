Targeted by Deepfake Porn, Italian PM Meloni Is Suing for Damages

Deepfake is a portmanteau word that mixes ‘deep learning’ and ‘fake’. It’s artificial intelligence used to create convincing images, audio, and video that are false and can be used for many applications.

On the one hand, deepfakes are developing to be a real security hazard for individuals and companies, as we’ve come to the point when people can hardly believe in their eyes and ears anymore.

Swindlers are making the most of the new technology to deceive their ‘marks’ into falling for their confidence tricks.

Read more:

In a more specific kind of ‘revenge porn’, ‘deepfakes’ are pornographic images or videos where the face of one person, in this case Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is digitally put onto the body of another.

Independent reported:

Italy’s prime minister is seeking €100,000 [around $108,000] in damages after deepfake pornographic videos of her were shared on the internet. […] Two men accused of making the videos, a father and son aged 74 and 40, are being investigated.

Italian detectives tracked down the mobile device used to upload the videos. The two suspects are accused of defamation, which can carry a prison sentence under Italian law.

“The videos in question, which date back to 2022 – before Ms Meloni was appointed prime minister – were posted to a US pornographic website where they were viewed “millions of times” over several months, according to an indictment. Ms Meloni is now due to testify at a court in the Sardinian city of Sassari on 2 July as part of her case. If her claim is successful, Ms Meloni will donate the €100,000 to a fund to support women who have been victims of male violence, her legal team said.”

Meloni’s attorney Maria Giulia Marongiu, in an Associated Press report: