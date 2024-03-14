Supreme Court of Canada Rules it is Female Assault Victim Should be Referred to “Person with Vagina” and not as “Woman”

In a recent sexual assault case, The Supreme Court of Canada ruled it was “problematic” for a lower court judge to refer to the alleged victim as a “woman,” implying that the term that should have been used is “person with a vagina.”

Justice Sheilah Martin, nominated to the Court by woke champion Justin Trudeau in 2017, wrote in a decision published Friday that a trial judge’s use of the word “a woman” may “have been unfortunate and engendered confusion.”

According to The National Post, the involves a sexual assault allegation made by a woman against Charles Kruk. The victim alleges she was intoxicated and lost when Kruk took home with him in 2017 to call her family for help.

She passed out, and when she woke up, her pants were off, and Kruk was assaulting her.

National Post reports:

Martin does not specify why the word “woman” is confusing, but the next passage in her decision refers to the complainant as a “person with a vagina.” Notably, not one person in the entire case is identified as transgender, and the complainant is referred to throughout as a “she.” The case was R. v. Kruk, which involved a 2017 charge of sexual assault against then 34-year-old Maple Ridge, B.C., man Charles Kruk.