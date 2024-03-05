“Start Packing Your Bags!” Rep. Lauren Boebert and Colorado GOP Leaders Call on Crazy-Eyes Jenna Griswold to Step Down – Threaten Recall Effort

The US Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled Trump can remain on the Colorado primary 2024 ballot.

The Supreme Court then added that states lack the power to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution against Presidential candidates.

It was a 9-0 ruling. Even the far-left radicals on the court sided with the conservative judges.

On Monday, sanity won.

This was a direct rebuke of the clowns on the Colorado Supreme Court who thought they had the right to choose the Republican candidate for the people this year – just like the Chi-Coms do in Hong Kong today. Mother China gets to vet the candidates in Hong Kong before the vote. US Democrats like that rule. They call it “democracy.”

Following the 9-0 Supreme Court ruling Colorado’s radical Secretary of State Jenna Griswold declared on MSNBC that she knows the law better than ALL NINE Supreme Court Justices.
Crazy Jenna was NOT backing down.

This led to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Republican leaders in the state to call on Jenna to step down immediately for disenfranchising MILLIONS of Colorado voters. After all, how can she be trusted to run an election when she is so filled with hatred for Republican Trump voters?

Boebert and GOP leaders are threatening a recall effort of the corrupt Colorado Secretary of State.

From the letter: “With today’s unanimous decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to keep President Donald J. Trump on the Colorado primary ballot, it is now even more clear Coloradans should have zero faith in you to adequately protect their right to vote and oversee elections in the state of Colorado. Your attempt to disenfranchise millions of Coloradans and prevent them from exercising their right to cast a vote in support of President Donald J. Trump is a stain on our Republic and an outright embarrassment to Coloradans and Americans.”

Instead of encouraging Coloradans to make their voices heard, you attempted to remove President Donald J. Trump from the ballot and shut down their right to support a candidate of their choice. Instead of using your platform as Secretary of State to promote free and fair elections in an unbiased manner, you made a selfish political decision to rig the primary election against President Donald J. Trump. Instead of standing up for election integrity, you fell short of upholding the values Coloradans cherish. Our Supreme Court justices may not align on everything, but they absolutely agree that your reckless attempt to throw President Donald J. Trump off the ballot should be thoroughly rebuked.

Actions speak louder than words and your actions have shown that once again, the Democrat Party in Colorado and across the country will do anything they can to rig the election against President Donald J. Trump. We The People will not stand for another rigged election, and we will not allow your failure as Secretary of State to go without repercussions. We are actively building a grassroots coalition of Coloradans and Americans to begin the process of holding you accountable for your attack on our elections and the voting rights of millions of Coloradans. All legal options available to us will be considered, including a formal recall effort.

The letter is signed by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams, Colorado GOP Vice Chair Hope Scheppelman, and Colorado GOP Secretary Anna Ferguson.

