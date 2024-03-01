St. Louis Officials Condemn South City Swahili-Speaking Church that Caters to African Migrants After Woman Is Found Beaten, Bloody, and Tied with Ropes

A South St. Louis Church that caters to African refugees and migrants was shut down this week. City officials closed the church after a young woman was found beaten, bloody, and tied up with ropes. The victim said she was kidnapped by church officials.

The church caters to Africans who have resettled in St. Louis. Many of the congregants do not speak English but still speak Swahili.

As reported earlier – Three men were arrested this past weekend in St. Louis City after after a woman was found bound by ropes and bleeding from the head. The incident took place at Mount of Olives Ministry on Minnesota Avenue in the city.

The woman said she was held captive and was beaten by the men at the church. Inside the room police found a bottle of water and a bucket that had been used as a toilet.

According to reports when police arrived at the scene they found women described as “angels” held in a room inside the premises. When police lifted their veils the women would start screaming.

KTVI-TV St. Louis reported: