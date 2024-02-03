3 St. Louis Men Arrested after Migrant Woman Found Beaten, Tied with Ropes, and Bleeding from Her Head After Escaping Cult-Like Church

Three men were arrested this past weekend in St. Louis City after after a woman was found bound by ropes and bleeding from the head. The incident took place at Mount of Olives Ministry on Minnesota Avenue in the city.

The woman said she was held captive and was beaten by the men at the church. Inside the room police found a bottle of water and a bucket that had been used as a toilet.

According to reports when police arrived at the scene they found women described as “angels” held in a room inside the premises. When police lifted their veils the women would start screaming.

