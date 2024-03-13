Squad Member Rep. Jayapal Throws Fit After Special Counsel Robert Hur Clarifies HE DID NOT EXONERATE Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Special Counsel Robert Hur testified before Congress on Tuesday regarding his investigation into Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

The inquiry, prompted by the discovery of mishandled classified materials, culminated last month in a comprehensive 345-page report.

During the hearing, which focused on the findings of Hur’s investigation, a significant flashpoint occurred between Hur and squad member Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

Despite Hur’s detailed report, which found that Biden Robert “willfully retained” classified information and there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he is a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Biden forgot when he was Vice President and also couldn’t remember when his son Beau died.

Hur’s investigation revealed that sensitive documents were discovered in precarious locations, including damaged cardboard boxes at the Penn Biden Center, as well as unsecured areas in Biden’s Delaware home.

As the proceedings unfolded, Rep. Jayapal asserted that Biden had been exonerated by Hur’s investigation, a claim that Hur immediately corrected.

“So this lengthy, expensive and independent investigation resulted in a complete exoneration of President Joe Biden. For every document you discussed in your report, you found insufficient evidence that the president violated any laws about the possession or retention of classified materials,” claimed Jayapal.

“Congresswoman that is one statute that we analyzed. I need to go back and make sure that I take note of the word that you used, exoneration. That is not a word that I used in my report,” Hur responded.

When Jayapal attempted to reassert her claim, Hur interjected and said point blank, “I did not exonerate him. That word does not appear in my report.”

This correction from Hur prompted a visibly frustrated Jayapal to interrupt and assert her control over the time allocated for her questioning, stating, “Mr. Hur, it’s my time. Thank you.”

Critics argue that there is a significant distinction between choosing not to prosecute and exoneration, with the latter implying that no wrongdoing was found, which Hur did not assert in his report.

In Biden’s case, his DOJ decided not to charge him because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Rep. Darrell Issa wrote on X, “Special Counsel Hur sets the record straight: He did NOT exonerate Biden. Sorry, Democrats.”

