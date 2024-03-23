SHOCKING VIDEO: California Man Arrested for Stealing Human Leg from Fatal Train Accident… and EATING it

by

A California man has been arrested for stealing a human leg from a fatal train accident — and eating it.

The accident and subsequent cannibalism took place at the Amtrak station in Wasco on Friday.

1st Responder Media, who posted a video of the cannibalism, identified the suspect as Resendo Tellez, 27.

“On March 22, 2024, at approximately 0800 hours, deputies from the Wasco Substation assisted BNSF Railroad Police with a pedestrian struck by a train,” 1st Responder Media wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Deputies learned that 27-year old Resendo Tellez removed evidence from the accident scene. Tellez was located and arrested without incident for multiple outstanding warrants and taking evidence from the scene. BNSF Investigators arrived and assumed the investigation.”

In the video of the incident, Tellez appears to be checking out the leg, and sniffing it, before deciding to take a bite.

At one point, Tellez appeared to wave at the person filming before fleeing with his leg — swinging it as he went.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office told the New York Post that Tellez had multiple outstanding warrants and was arrested for taking evidence from the scene of an accident.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.