SHOCKING VIDEO: California Man Arrested for Stealing Human Leg from Fatal Train Accident… and EATING it

A California man has been arrested for stealing a human leg from a fatal train accident — and eating it.

The accident and subsequent cannibalism took place at the Amtrak station in Wasco on Friday.

1st Responder Media, who posted a video of the cannibalism, identified the suspect as Resendo Tellez, 27.

A Wasco, CA man takes a human leg from a fatal train accident scene and starts eating it. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal incident in the Wasco area where a pedestrian was struck by a train, resulting in their death and the severing of their leg.… pic.twitter.com/s3xYLLtBQ7 — 1strespondersmedia (@1strespondermed) March 22, 2024

“On March 22, 2024, at approximately 0800 hours, deputies from the Wasco Substation assisted BNSF Railroad Police with a pedestrian struck by a train,” 1st Responder Media wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

On March 22, 2024, at approximately 0800 hours, deputies from the Wasco Substation assisted BNSF Railroad Police with a pedestrian struck by a train. Deputies learned that 27-year old Resendo Tellez removed evidence from the accident scene. Tellez was located and arrested… — 1strespondersmedia (@1strespondermed) March 22, 2024

“Deputies learned that 27-year old Resendo Tellez removed evidence from the accident scene. Tellez was located and arrested without incident for multiple outstanding warrants and taking evidence from the scene. BNSF Investigators arrived and assumed the investigation.”

In the video of the incident, Tellez appears to be checking out the leg, and sniffing it, before deciding to take a bite.

At one point, Tellez appeared to wave at the person filming before fleeing with his leg — swinging it as he went.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office told the New York Post that Tellez had multiple outstanding warrants and was arrested for taking evidence from the scene of an accident.