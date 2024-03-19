Sharika Soal: Democrats Say Fighting Racism Will Solve Our Problems But It’s A Distraction From Loss Of Freedom

I knew it was that time again for Democrats to do all they can to scare my race into thinking the Republicans are the KKK when legacy media implied that any black person who wears a red maga hat is an AI-generated bot.

Anyone with brains knows that those images came from a meme page, and meme pages aren’t real.

Trump supporters target black voters with faked AI images https://t.co/9NOC59jSw9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 4, 2024

I’m pretty sure I am not a bot, but whatever.

It dawned on me the other day while I was watching a speech by Democrat Rep Cori Bush. These people do not believe a single thing they say as they clock into work every day surrounded by white congress members who are their peers. Not only that, but they are probably friendly with a lot of those white people behind doors.

Far Left Squad Member Cori Bush Blames Problems With Power Grid on White Supremacy and Climate Change via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/9rawFSxX5h — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) March 19, 2024

It also hurt to realize Democrat officials like her want their own race to suffer.

Fighting racism in the modern world has done nothing for black people but created a new kind of racism towards us. It also brought us 12 years of Biden and Obama. It saddens me to think of the delusion and mass defaming of nonracist white people.

Jussie Smollett found guilty of faking hate crime against himself https://t.co/raB9gVGhYN — Guardian news (@guardiannews) December 10, 2021



I do believe a solution exists.

We can stop choosing people who try to scare us and our children for promises they break year after year, and we can remember that although no one is perfect, Donald Trump cared.

Racism isn’t the boogie man they claimed it was in 2016. The KKK never showed up to my home with ropes, and none of my rights were ever taken.

Biden did take things away, though. He also has let illegal immigrants into this country who have zero respect for black Americans. If you think the KKK is an actual threat, think about immigrants coming here who treat us like animals in their homeland.

Biden’s Border Bloodbath pic.twitter.com/z96c50d1zC — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 18, 2024

Donald Trump is the only man willing to keep the borders closed, and he knows Black people aren’t victims but capable of being a part of society in powerful ways if we choose to do the right things.