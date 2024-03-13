Devastating Blow to Old Joe: US House Passes Resolution Condemning Biden Regime for Causing “Worst Immigration-Border Security Crisis in American History” in Bipartisan Vote with 14 DEMOCRATS JOINING GOP IN VOTE

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday condemning Joe Bide for causing the “worst immigration-border security crisis in American history.”

Fourteen Democrats joined Republicans in the vote condemning Joe Biden and this intentional national crisis.

Here are the 14 Democrats who voted with Republicans on the resolution condemning Joe Biden and his open border policies.

Texas Rep. Monica De La Cruz wrote the resolution and delivered a powerful appeal to her colleagues to join her on this resolution.

The Daily Mail reported: