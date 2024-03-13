Devastating Blow to Old Joe: US House Passes Resolution Condemning Biden Regime for Causing “Worst Immigration-Border Security Crisis in American History” in Bipartisan Vote with 14 DEMOCRATS JOINING GOP IN VOTE

by
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas joins US President Joe Biden at FEMA Headquarters (DHS photo by Tia Dufour)

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday condemning Joe Bide for causing the “worst immigration-border security crisis in American history.”

Fourteen Democrats joined Republicans in the vote condemning Joe Biden and this intentional national crisis.

Here are the 14 Democrats who voted with Republicans on the resolution condemning Joe Biden and his open border policies.

Texas Rep. Monica De La Cruz wrote the resolution and delivered a powerful appeal to her colleagues to join her on this resolution.

The Daily Mail reported:

The House voted to adopt a resolution Tuesday claiming that President Joe Biden has created the ‘worst border security crisis’ the country has ever experienced.

The resolution passed the House on a vote 226 – 193. Notably, 14 Democrats voted in favor of the resolution.

Democrat Reps. Jared Moskowitz, Henry Cuellar, Jared Golden and Mary Peltolta were among those who voted in favor of the resolution.

The measure specifically denounced the Biden administration’s border policies and claimed he has incentivized over 9.3 million illegal migrants to arrive at the U.S. southern border since he took office.

It also blamed Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas for helping Biden to create ‘the worst border security crisis in the Nation’s history.’

Mayorkas was impeached last month by the House for his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The resolution was written by Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, who represents a large swath of the U.S.-Mexico border.

‘This resolution once again brings to light a harrowing reality that under President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas’ watch our nation has witnessed the worst border crisis in American history,’ De La Cruz said on the House floor Tuesday.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.