ROCKET MEN: Iran Warned Not To Sell Missiles for Russia, Japan Warned Not To Transfer Missiles for Ukraine – While North Korea Has Sent Moscow SEVEN THOUSAND CONTAINERS of Missiles and Ammo

On the subject of the war in Ukraine, we see that Kiev is winning the war PR in the MSM media, Russia is winning the kinetic war on the ground, but the real winners are the weapon manufacturers, who are laughing all the way to the bank.

There does not seem to be enough inventory in this world for the needs of a large peer-to-peer war, especially when it comes to artillery ammo and missiles.

As it stands now in the ground, Russia has a 7-1 superiority in artillery, and is also vastly overpowering when it comes to missiles and, lately, the ‘smart loitering munitions’. Ukrainian forces are reportedly at the brink of collapse.

Meanwhile, a race is on to procure and secure ammo and missiles by both warring parties and their allies (and handlers).

Geopolitical and economic threats get issues from side to side: the US and western allies, warn Iran – Russia warns Japan.

And meanwhile North Korean ‘rocket man’ Jim Jong Un has sent Moscow boatloads of containers filled with the goods.

The US and allies threaten brand new sanctions on Iran if it provides close-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Associated Press reported:

“The U.S. has yet to confirm that missiles have moved from Iran to Russia. But U.S. officials are alarmed by comments by Iranian officials that suggest that a deal is imminent.”

G7 countries may prohibit Iran Air, the country’s national air carrier, from flying to Europe.

“’Were Iran to proceed with providing ballistic missiles or related technology to Russia, we are prepared to respond swiftly and in a coordinated manner including with new and significant measures against Iran’, the G-7 leaders said in a statement.”

Iran says there are no legal restrictions to prevent ballistic missile sales, but says that it is ‘morally obligated to refrain from weapon transactions during the Russia-Ukraine conflict to prevent fueling the war’.

“’We’ve sent very clear messages to Iran to not do it, this is a subject of considerable conversation among a number of countries in Europe and the United States and I think that the concern about that eventuality and the need to address it, if necessary, is very real and very strong’, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a news conference on Friday in Vienna.”

The Iranian ‘Shahed’ kamikaze drones, called ‘Geran’ in Russia, have been a major Russian asset in this conflict.

In a mirrored action, Russia warns Japan via diplomatic channels of consequences in the event of transferring Patriot system defense missiles that could end up in Ukraine.

Sputnik reported:

“‘When in December 2023 the administration of [Japanese Prime Minister] Fumio Kishida achieved a legislative relaxation of national rules for the export of military products – for the sake of supplying Patriot missiles assembled in the country under license to Washington – we directly warned the Japanese side through Ambassador to Moscow Muto that we have no doubt about the ultimate beneficiary of such a decision – the Kiev regime’, [Diplomat Sergey] Zhestkii said.

He added that ‘such an assistance in further pumping up the Ukrainian armed forces with weapons will be unequivocally regarded as Tokyo’s complicity in Kiev’s criminal actions, which only lead to an increase in the number of victims’.

Moreover, the Russian Foreign Ministry had intentionally invited to the ministry ‘the head of the Russian branch of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, who was in Moscow for consultations with his embassy, for a detailed briefing on the situation around Ukraine’, the Russian official said.”

While all this is going on, Russia’s Putin and North Korea Kim Jong Un have set a real pipeline of inventory. Read: The Putin-Kim Alliance in Action: Rail Traffic Between the Countries Spike, After Reported Beginning of North Korean Weapons and Ammunitions Deliveries to Russia.

Now, things seem to have ramped up even more.

Time magazine reported:

“North Korea has shipped around 7,000 containers filled with munitions and other military equipment to Russia since last year to help support its war in Ukraine, South Korea’s defense minister said Monday.

[…] Since the start of 2022, North Korea has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a distraction to ramp up its weapons tests and has also aligned with Moscow over the conflict, as leader Kim Jong Un tries to break out of diplomatic isolation and join a united front against the United States.

U.S. and South Korean officials have accused North Korea of supplying Russia with artillery shells, missiles and other equipment in recent months to help fuel its war on Ukraine, saying that such arms transfers accelerated after a rare summit between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.

North Korea in exchange possibly received badly needed food and economic aid and military assistance aimed at upgrading Kim’s forces, according to South Korean officials and private experts. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the existence of an arms deal between the countries.”

