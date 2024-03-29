RNC Mulls Limiting NBC’s Access at Summer Convention After Ronna Debacle

The Gateway Pundit reported that after only four days of work, NBC fired former RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel after Chuck Todd and other talent attacked her on air.

According to Politico, the Republican National Committee (RNC) is mulling whether to restrict NBC’s access to this summer’s convention in Milwaukee following the network’s decision to drop McDaniel as a contributor.

Donald Trump railed against NBC’s decision to part ways with McDaniel.

“Wow! Ronna McDaniel got fired by Fake News NBC. She only lasted two days, and this after McDaniel went out of her way to say what they wanted to hear. It leaves her in a very strange place, it’s called NEVER NEVERLAND, and it’s not a place you want to be. These Radical Left Lunatics are CRAZY, and the top people at NBC ARE WEAK. They were BROKEN and EMBARRASSED by LOW RATINGS, HIGHLY OVERPAID, “TALENT.” BRING BACK FREE AND FAIR PRESS – MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN 2024!” Trump said on Truth Social.

From Politico:

“We are taking a hard look at what this means for NBC’s participation at the convention,” said Danielle Alvarez, a spokesperson for the RNC and the Trump campaign. “Our priority is making sure this is a world class event that allows President Trump to feature his message and vision in a fair way.” An NBC spokesperson declined comment. But any attempt to restrict the network’s access at the convention would likely engender strong pushback from top brass there, as well as organizations tasked with representing the media and, potentially, rival journalists and outlets. The RNC did not further elaborate on what “a hard look” meant. But a major showdown with the press at the biggest political event of the election cycle could prove to be an unwanted distraction for Republicans. That is especially true for a presidential nominee who takes heavy interest in the media coverage he receives.

While the RNC doesn’t control the credentialing to the convention, the House Periodical Press Gallery does; they could impact NBC’s access to the perimeter around the convention site. The RNC could also affect space allocated to NBC for live shots, transportation, and hotel space, Politico reported.