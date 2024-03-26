BREAKING: NBC to Fire Ronna McDaniel Following On-Air Attack From Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and Others

NBC is going to fire former RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel after Chuck Todd and other talent attacked her on air over the weekend.

Ronna McDaniel is seeking legal representation.

Per Puck News: NBC NEWS plans to drop ex RNC-chair Ronna McDaniel as a paid contributor following on-air revolt from NBC/MSNBC talent. Execs are deliberating over details; announcement pending. Meanwhile, McDaniel is seeking legal representation.

Ronna ‘Romney’ McDaniel joined liberal NBC and MSNBC as a contributor and debuted on Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

After losing several elections for Republicans, she attacked imprisoned J6ers and blasted Trump during her debut on Sunday.

But it wasn’t good enough for the lefties at NBC. The ‘talent’ at NBC still hates McDaniel and lobbied for her to be fired.

“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd SCORCHED Ronna McDaniel in an on-air rant on Sunday.

“She is now a paid contributor by NBC news,” Chuck Todd said on Sunday. “I have no idea whether any answer she gave to you was because she didn’t want to mess up her contract. She wants us to believe that she was speaking for the RNC when the RNC was paying for it. So she has credibility issues that she still has to deal with. Is she speaking for herself or is she speaking on behalf of who’s paying her? Once at the RNC, she did say that. Hey, I’m speaking for the party. I get that that’s part of the job. So, what about here?”

Rachel Maddow compared McDaniel to a mobster.

