Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Blasts Far Left ‘Squad’ Members Over Secret Trip to Cuba: ‘These Are Anti-American Members of Congress’ (VIDEO)

Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York recently blasted far left members of the ‘squad’ for making a secret trip to Cuba.

How many people even knew that this trip took place? And why did members of Congress make this trip in the first place?

This is just the sort of story that the liberal media loves to ignore.

Good for Malliotakis for calling it out.

From FOX News:

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., unloaded on progressive Democrat Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Friday on “Fox & Friends” following the lawmakers’ undisclosed trip to Cuba to discuss “human rights.” Malliotakis is the daughter of a Cuban exile of the Fidel Castro regime. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: These are anti-American members of Congress, okay? They are communist sympathizers, and they go to Cuba, which is not only a state sponsor of terrorism, but they side with our adversaries. They are in bed with Iran, North Korea, communist China, Russia. They allow for them to operate spy bases 90 miles from our shores. They have harbored fugitives. They have harbored terrorists. And it’s unconscionable that these members of Congress would go there trying to appease the government of Cuba. And then they go under the guise of wanting to do something about human rights. Do they know that the people in Cuba, including my relatives, earn about $15 a month, $15 a month? So they come here in the United States, they’re preaching about fair wages. Everyone should make a living wage. And then they go and support a government that pays its people $15. And you know why? It’s a farce. It’s a farce because every single one of these members voted against the resolution standing with the Cuban people in 2021, when they were on the streets, fighting for their lives, fighting for freedom. The Socialist Squad and Jayapal, they all voted no to stand against the people and with the Cuban regime.

Watch the video below:

.@Ilhan & Communist Sympathizers visited Cuba to advocate for its removal from the state sponsors of terrorism list as Cuba harbors American cop-killers & terrorists, allows our adversaries to operate spy bases 90 miles from our shores & tortures, jails and kills its own people. pic.twitter.com/x8pcVCc9rt — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) March 1, 2024

This story deserves more attention. What was this trip really about?