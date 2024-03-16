REPORT: Narcissist Meghan Markle Triggered Kate Middleton’s Mental Breakdown, Princess Under ‘Intense Stress’

The recent disappearance of Princess of Wales from public life is the result of “intense stress” cause by the behavior of her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his narcissistic wife Meghan Markle, according to a new report.

The Daily Beast spoke with several sources close to Kate Middleton who confirmed that Meghan’s behavior and decision to leave the Royal Family had upended Kate’s life and led to her recent absence:

Friends of Kate Middleton have blamed “intense stress,” including the fall-out from the various royal dramas involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as being at least partly responsible for her absence from public life, and her need to spend several months recuperating from abdominal surgery.

One source told the outlet:

She and William have been under intense stress ever since Harry and Meghan left the family. They spent three years just waiting for the next horrific media interview. On top of that they have moved house, the kids have moved school, the queen died, and she became Princess of Wales. It’s not surprising she got ill, and it’s not surprising she needs a break from it all to get better.

Another friend made the reference to the recent release of an digitally altered photo of the princess, adding that she had been under “incredible pressure” for several years because of the various controversies in the Royal household:

She has been under incredible pressure for several years, and is now being harassed by the media over fuck-ups made by other people. How her office could have put out a picture without her ring when it was clearly going to be one of the most scrutinized pictures of all time is just unfathomable. And she is to blame? Sorry, no. That was their failure and they should have accepted the blame. They will clear out all those people when the dust settles.

Since giving up royal duties in 2020, Markle and her husband have been on a crusade to undermine the Royal Family by smearing it as a racist institution and engaging in left-wing political activism across the United States.

However, the couple have still sought to cash in on the caché of their royal status, entering various unsuccessful partnerships with major media companies such as Spotify and Netflix.

Compounding the Royal Family’s problems is the health of King Charles, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. The 75-year-old monarch has indicated he “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”