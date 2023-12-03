Who Are the Two Alleged ‘Racist Royals’ Inquiring About Harry and Meghan’s Baby Color of Skin? The New Soap Opera From the Monarchy May Be the Craziest Yet

The Windsor dynasty of British Monarchs has turned into non-stop tabloid fodder.

Many people – with good reason – can’t read another word about the infighting between the late Queen Elizabeth’s descendants.

From the misadventures of the Duke of York – Prince Andrew – and his endless Epstein-related problems, to the relentless quest for celebrity by Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – it’s always something.

But now the controversy seems for real, as yet another book on the Sussex couple – ‘Endgame’, by Omid Scobie – brought upon them a Public Relations nightmare, as it revealed who were the alleged ‘Royal racists’ who inquired about what the color of skin of Harry and Meghan’s baby would look like.

The ‘revelation’ – or the allegation – was only printed in the first edition of the Dutch translation of the book – but it has taken Britain’s public opinion by storm.

Spoiler alert: King Charles and Catherine, the Princess of Wales are the alleged culprits.

Prince Harry and Meghan have remained silent following the controversy.

The Telegraph reported:

“Mr. [Dai] Davies, was responsible for royal protection until his retirement, told The Telegraph: ‘Prince Harry and Meghan and those who purport to talk for them are slowly damaging the status of the Royal family. There is a false narrative that is being peddled about Palace racism. It’s not at all unusual to ask what a baby will look like’.

He added: ‘What the Duke and Duchess are doing is giving succour to those who would want to replace the monarchy and get rid of it. They are chipping away at the foundations of the institution. Unless there is respect for the King and what he stands for, everything else around him crumbles away’.”

The Sussexes are expected to to distance themselves from the book.

“The exact nature of the comments allegedly made by the Royals about Prince Archie is still unknown. The claims were originally made by the Duke and Duchess themselves in a 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

Meghan told Winfrey that the Duke had been privy to ‘concerns and conversations’ about how dark their first child’s skin might be.

She did not name the member of the household, saying at the time: ‘I think that would be very damaging to them’.”

The King is treating the situation ‘very seriously’, consulting senior advisers on his next step.

The Dutch translators who worked on the volume maintain that the manuscript they were given featured both names.

