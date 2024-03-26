Recalled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin Tells Audience Victims Don’t Have Rights Under Constitution (Video)

In 2022, Chesa Boudin, the radical far-left DA of San Francisco, was successfully voted out of office by recall.

Boudin was brought up by terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn after his parents were sent to prison for terrorism.

He has the distinction of being too far left on crime for the people of one of the most liberal cities in the country.

After his ouster, he was hired by the law school at UC-Berkeley.

During a conference held at Berkeley Law, Boudin said crime victims don’t have rights under the Constitution.

Boudin led a discussion on criminal justice issues at “Justice Unveiled: Debating Crime and Public Safety Conference.”

Former prosecutor Cully Stimson raised the issue of the “progressive prosecutor” movement, saying, “There’s nothing progressive about the progressive prosecutor movement, at least as you define the word ‘progressive.’”.

Stimson suggested the movement is dangerous because it focuses entirely on criminal defendants and does nothing to cultivate public safety or protect victims.

Stimson pressed the district attorneys on the panel about their philosophy, saying, “An offender-oriented approach to prosecution rests on the unstated and therefore unsubstantiated assumption that the perpetrators of crime stand on the same moral plane as their victims.”

Stimson then explained that protecting the vast majority of the community, who don’t commit crimes, is a cornerstone of the social contract.

He asked, “How do you, in your role as the [district attorney], uphold your end of the social contract?”

“That’s a decision we make that separates us from every other civilized country in the world,” Boudin said. “It’s a policy choice, and it really doesn’t have to do with safety so much as a desire for vengeance and retribution with the history of racism in this country.”

Although he suggested the progressive prosecutor movement isn’t about putting defendants over victims, he said the Constitution created rights for criminal defendants, but it “does not create rights for victims of crime.”

Further, he stated that prosecutors are not asked to represent victims of crime, but “all of the people of our jurisdictions,” and focusing on victims “disregards” the Constitution.

