Woman Arrested Following a Squatter Standoff in Her Million-Dollar Family Residence in Queens, New York (VIDEO)

A distressing scene unfolded at a million-dollar home in Flushing, Queens that was captured on video by ABC7 NY.

Adele Andaloro, the homeowner, found herself handcuffed and arrested following a standoff with individuals who illegally occupied her family residence.

The conflict began when Andaloro inherited the home after her parents’ death. While preparing the property for sale, she was shocked to discover the locks had been changed and strangers were living inside.

“It’s not fair that I, as the homeowner, have to be going through this,” Adele Andaloro said.

“I’m really fearful that these people are going to get away with stealing my home,” she added.

ABC7 NY’s cameras were rolling when Andaloro, accompanied by her daughter and armed with her property deed, attempted to reclaim her home. The doors were locked when she arrived but saw an opportunity as a woman unlocked the door and left the premises.

Inside, they found two men, one of whom claimed to have moved in just two days prior. The men, who Andaloro insists are squatters, called the police on her.

Police responded to the scene and, after failing to obtain proof from the men that they had resided in the home for more than 30 days, escorted them off the premises.

The officers cautioned Andaloro about changing the locks, hinting at the potential legal repercussions.

Despite the warning, the situation escalated rapidly. Moments after the police departed and the locks were changed, Brian Rodriguez, the man alleging to be the lessee, returned with another individual previously removed by the police. They forced their way back into the property, leading to Andaloro’s arrest for unlawful eviction.

Rodriguez, when asked for documentation by Eyewitness News, produced no lease but instead showed bills for work he claimed to have done to the house. He stated he had moved in a few months earlier and had signed documents with a realtor, though he did not disclose the realtor’s identity.

Squatters’ rights in New York, often referred to as “adverse possession,” establish that a person occupying land or property without the owner’s permission can, under certain conditions, gain legal ownership of that property.

According to Grok:

Squatters can claim legal ownership of a property in New York City by meeting specific requirements, including continuous, open, notorious, and hostile possession of the property for the statutory period, along with paying property taxes and making improvements.

In NYC, squatters must occupy a property continuously for at least 10 years to claim adverse possession. However, there is a unique 30-day rule that allows squatters to claim legal residency in a property after living there for just 30 days.

After 30 days of inhabiting a property, a squatter in New York can be considered a legal tenant, making it more difficult for property owners to evict them.

To evict a squatter in New York, property owners must serve a formal notice, file an eviction lawsuit if the squatters don’t vacate, and seek law enforcement assistance for removal if necessary, following the specific notice period requirements based on the situation.

Squatters in NYC can be evicted by the property owner at any time, but the eviction process can be lengthy and expensive.

WATCH: