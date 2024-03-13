Putin Warns Nukes Will Be Used if Russia’s Independence or Sovereignty Is Threatened

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an exclusive interview to Dmitry Kiselev, director general of media group Rossiya Segodnya, that is causing widespread concern on the MSM.

Putin warned the yet again the West that Russia was ‘technically ready’ for nuclear war.

H3e also stated that if the U.S. sent troops to Ukraine, it would mark a significant escalation of the conflict.

But the Russian President also stated that the nuclear war scenario was not ‘rushing’ up, and he never saw any need for the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Reuters reported:

“‘From a military-technical point of view, we are, of course, ready’, Putin, 71, told Rossiya-1 television and news agency RIA in response to a question whether the country was really ready for a nuclear war.”

The U.S. understands that if it deployed American troops to Ukraine, Russia would treat it as an intervention.

“‘(In the U.S.) there are enough specialists in the field of Russian-American relations and in the field of strategic restraint’, said Putin, the ultimate decision maker in the world’s biggest nuclear power. ‘Therefore, I don’t think that here everything is rushing to it (nuclear confrontation), but we are ready for this’.”

Public nuclear warnings to the U.S. have been a constant in this war.

“Putin reiterated the use of nuclear weapons was spelled out in the Kremlin’s nuclear doctrine, which sets out the conditions under which it would use such a weapon: broadly a response to an attack using nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction, or the use of conventional weapons against Russia ‘when the very existence of the state is put under threat’.

‘Weapons exist in order to use them’, Putin said. ‘We have our own principles’.”

Putin also repeated his willingness to enter into negotiations as part of a new post-Cold War demarcation of European security – as long as it is based on reality, not drug delusions.

“‘Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine, but they should be based on reality – and not on cravings after the use of psychotropic drugs’, Putin said.”

By now, he trusts no one, and would need written security guarantees in the event of a settlement.

“‘I don’t trust anyone, but we need guarantees, and guarantees must be spelled out, they must be such that we would be satisfied’, Putin said.”

Watch: Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its survival is at stake

Putin: Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its survival is at stake pic.twitter.com/HIhL9gttTm — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) March 13, 2024

Watch: Russia willing to negotiatie end of the war, as long as there are serious security guarantees.

Putin: Russia willing to negotiatie end of the war, as long as there are serious security guarantees. pic.twitter.com/NgDQjHBngs — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) March 13, 2024

Watch: negotiations should be based on reality, not on fantasies of those using psychotropic substances.

Putin: negotiations should be based on reality, not on fantasies of those using psychotropic substances. pic.twitter.com/1m5YjeszGc — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) March 13, 2024

