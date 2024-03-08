Protestors Shut Down Biden’s Route to Capitol – Ahead of State of the Union Address (VIDEO)

Pro-Gaza ‘ceasefire’ protestors blocked Joe Biden’s motorcade route to the Capitol for his State of the Union address.

Biden Thursday evening will deliver his third State of the Union Address where he is expected to push for a higher corporate tax rate.

Far-left protestors blocked the street and chanted “Shame! Shame! Shame!”

BREAKING: Hundreds of Ceasefire protesters are attempting to block Pres. Biden's motorcade from driving to the State of the Union. This is "nothing short of inhumane, these people have no regard for Palestinian life, for people who are brown—who are like me" pic.twitter.com/pxSSh8BMdw — Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) March 8, 2024

According to reports, Joe Biden want to make “freedom” a central part to his campaign — as his administration works to put President Donald Trump in jail!

Biden has also arrested over 1,200 Americans over the January 6, 2021, Capitol protests. The Biden regime has destroyed thousands of lives in the process. over 80% of those arrested did nothing more than enter the US Capitol or stand outside the US Capitol that day.