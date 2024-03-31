“A Profound Insult” – Pastor Depicted in Film “Jesus Revolution” Calls Out Joe Biden’s Blasphemous Declaration of ‘Transgender Visibility Day’ on Easter Sunday



Pastor Greg Laurie

Greg Laurie, the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship headquartered in Southern California, called out Joe Biden’s blasphemous declaration of ‘Transgender Visibility Day’ on Easter Sunday.

“Devout Catholic” Joe Biden also banned any Christian-themed designs from being submitted to the White House’s Easter-themed art contest.

This is even though Easter is a Christian holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Pastor Greg Laurie blasted Joe Biden for insulting millions of American Christians.

“This is really hard to believe,” Pastor Greg Laurie said in a social media post on Saturday.

“President Biden issued a proclamation recognizing March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility,” he said. “This is also the date of Easter where we celebrate the fact that Jesus Christ rose from the dead. What is the president thinking?”

Pastor Laurie said Biden’s declaration is a “profound insult” to millions of Americans.

“This is a profound insult to the sincerely held religious beliefs of millions of Americans on our holiest day. America needs God more then ever and yet this is the stance the White House takes,” he said.

The SoCal pastor said it’s time to turn back to God and repent.

“It’s time to turn back to God not turn our backs on God,” Pastor Laurie said. “We need to repent and pray for a spiritual awakening in America. It is our only hope.”

The highly popular film “Jesus Revolution” which starred Kelsey Grammer, was about the story of Greg Laurie and his walk with God in the early days of the spiritual awakening in the 60s and 70s.