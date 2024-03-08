President Trump RIPS Old Joe at SOTU: He Looks So Angry when He’s Talking, Which Is a Trait of People Who Know They Are “Losing It”

play-by-playcomment tonight during Joe Biden’s SOTU Address.
TGP’s Jordan Conradson is posting Trump’s comments tonight here.
Trump called out the angry old man speaking tonight.
President Trump: He looks so angry when he’s talking, which is a trait of people who know they are “losing it.” The anger and shouting is not helpful to bringing our Country back together!
And yet the fake news media says Trump is the angry and dangerous!
