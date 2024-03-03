POLL: Matt Gaetz Comes Out as Early Frontrunner For Next Florida Governor, Rep. Byron Donalds and AG Ashley Moody Also in Mix

Firebrand Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is the early frontrunner to be his state’s next governor, according to a new poll.

Polling firm Kaplan Strategies surveyed likely Republican voters as to who they would like to see replace Ron DeSantis and their results threw out three names; Gaetz, Rep. Byron Donalds and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Gaetz Takes Early Lead in the 2026 Florida Republican Gubernatorial Primary followed by Byron Donalds and Ashley Moody https://t.co/Wuw00Fb7U6 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 2, 2024

The pollster stated:

Our poll, conducted among 1,151 registered, likely Republican voters, reveals Congressman Matt Gaetz as the early frontrunner with 16% support, closely followed by Byron Donalds at 13%, and Ashley Moody at 10%. With a significant 51% of voters still undecided, the race remains wide open for emerging candidates.

Kaplan explained that Gaetz is likely to be the favorite choice of MAGA supporters due to his closeness to Donald Trump:

Our analysis indicates a strong MAGA influence within the Florida Republican electorate, with 63% identifying as “MAGA Republicans.” This demographic could play a pivotal role, especially if former President Donald Trump, who enjoys a favorable view from 82% of the respondents, chooses to endorse a candidate. The impact of such an endorsement is deemed more influential than one from Governor Ron DeSantis, suggesting potential shifts in voter support pending high-profile endorsements.

However, the pollster noted that the next election is still a long time hence and that the majority of voters remain undecided:

The poll also explored voter preferences for Attorney General and Chief Financial Officer, finding a vast majority of voters are still undecided, highlighting opportunities for candidates to gain ground with effective campaigning and strategic endorsements. Notably, Matt Gaetz leads in favorability among the potential gubernatorial candidates and has the broadest name recognition. Gaetz’s appeal spans across various demographics, securing the highest percentage of both male and female votes and winning all age groups except for voters aged 65+, where Byron Donalds has a slight edge.

Gaetz, who is widely credited with ousting former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy last October, has seen his star rise within the GOP despite his lack of popularity with the RINO establishment.

2026 Florida Governor GOP Primary • Matt Gaetz – 16%

• Byron Donalds – 13%

• Ashley Moody – 10%

• Undecided – 51%

—

Favs:

• Trump: 82/16 (+66)

• Rubio: 76-16 (+60)

• R. Scott: 63-26 (+37)

• Moody: 43-12 (+31)

• Donalds: 40-10 (+30)

• Gaetz: 47-27 (+20)

—… pic.twitter.com/JRTi5wZY3r — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 3, 2024

With the primary elections for 2026 still more than two years away, it is hard to predict who will reign victorious in a what will likely be a hotly contested race.

However, the eventual winner of the Republican primary will have an excellent chance of being the state’s next governor as the state is increasingly staking itself out as a conservative stronghold.