Police Arrest Mohammed Abdulkareem For Shooting Up SoCal Dental Office – One Dead, 2 Injured

Mohammed Abdulkareem, 29, opened fire inside Smile Plus Dentistry and Orthodontics in El Cajon, California on Thursday killing one and injuring two others.

Abdulkareem fled the scene in a U-Haul truck on Thursday after the deadly shooting. Police considered him “armed and dangerous.”

Related to the shooting, the suspect has been identified as 29 year old Mohammed Abdulkareem. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him call 911. pic.twitter.com/T9lwhlFLPp — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) March 1, 2024

The shooting suspect was taken into custody late Thursday evening after police received a tip.

According to authorities, Abdulkareem is a “disgruntled former customer” of the dental office.

Abdulkareem legally purchased the handgun he used to shoot up the dental office two weeks ago, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

Fox 5 San Diego reported:

A man suspected of killing one person and wounding two others in a shooting inside a dental office Thursday in El Cajon has been arrested. Authorities said he was believed to be a “disgruntled former customer.” Around 4:15 p.m., authorities received calls about an active shooting inside Smile Plus Dentistry and Orthodontics at 480 North Magnolia Avenue, Cpt. Rob Ransweiler with ECPD said in a news conference. Officers were able to bring the victims outside of the dental office to perform CPR, police said. One of the victims died at the scene, while the other two, a man in his 40s and woman in her 20s, were taken to the hospital in stable condition. There were other people in the dental office during the incident, police said. Mohammed Abdulkareem, 29, identified as a resident of El Cajon and a former patient of the dental office, was located and taken into custody later that evening following a citizen tip after police publicly posted a picture of the suspect as well a U-Haul pickup truck depicted as the suspect’s vehicle.

