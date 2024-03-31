Poland’s Tusk Says Europe in a ‘Pre-War Era’, Withdraws From ‘Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe’

Globalist and Euro-fanatic Donald Tusk is proudly taking Poland down the war path.

On his first interview with European media since becoming Polish prime minister for the second time, Tusk urged leaders around the continent to bolster their defenses – which is a good thing.

But he did much more than that, banging the war drums as hard as he could.

BBC reported:

“Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned Europe is in a ‘pre-war era’ and Ukraine must not be defeated by Russia for the good of the whole continent.

[…] Appealing for urgent military aid for Ukraine, Mr. Tusk warned the next two years of the war would decide everything, adding: ‘We are living in the most critical moment since the end of the Second World War’.”

He says that Europe will be a more attractive partner to the US if it became more self-sufficient militarily.

Poland now is spending 4% of its GDP on defense, doubling the Nato target of 2%.

“I know it sounds devastating, especially to people of the younger generation, but we have to mentally get used to the arrival of a new era. The pre-war era.”

And we know this is not all talk, because it turns out that Poland suspended its participation the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, allowing it to expand the scope of its troops and military equipment.

❗️ #Poland suspends the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, the document was signed by President Duda The denunciation means that #Warsaw will no longer fulfill the treaty’s provisions regarding the number of armed forces and their locations. pic.twitter.com/5nREZ62Kf2 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 29, 2024

Deutsche Welle reported:

“‘War is no longer a concept from the past. It is real, and it started over two years ago. The most worrying thing at the moment is that literally any scenario is possible. We haven’t seen a situation like this since 1945’, Tusk said in an interview with the European media grouping LENA on Friday.

[…] ‘I know it sounds devastating, especially for the younger generation, but we have to get used to the fact that a new era has begun: the pre-war era. I’m not exaggerating; it’s becoming clearer every day’.”

Tusk advanced the rather absurd idea that ‘no one in Europe would feel safe if Kiev lost the war’.

“‘The European Union as a whole, as a powerful organization, must be mentally prepared to fight for the security of our borders and our territory’, he said.”

Of course there’s the inevitable fear-mongering over the upcoming Donald Trump victory in the US:

“‘Our job is to nurture transatlantic relations, regardless of who the US president is’, Tusk said in the interview.”

Now, if you are left wondering who is paying for the Poland rearmament, the answer is: if you are an American taxpayer, you are.

