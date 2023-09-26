Endless Money: Biden Administration Awards $2 Billion Loan for Poland to Modernize Its Army – Move Comes as Scandal Shows Squalid, Grotesque Conditions in Some American Military Installations

When it comes to funding foreign armies around the world, US money is seemingly endless – but for the basic, everyday needs of the American military itself, apparently there’s never much funds.

The Biden administration announced Monday (25) that it is offering a $2 billion loan to Poland, an important ally which has been a ‘hub’ for weapons going into Ukraine, to support the ally’s defense modernization.

Associated Press reported:

“The State Department said in a statement that Poland is a ‘stalwart’ ally of the U.S. whose ‘security is vital to the collective defense” of NATO ’s eastern flank, and that such funding is reserved for Washington’s most important security partners’.”

It has also been a ‘hub’ for most of the Western weapons that are going to Kiev regime.

Now, Poland is in a process of modernization to replace the old Soviet material given. It is putting in orders with U.S. and South Korean defense companies.

“Recently the Polish-Ukrainian relationship has seen strains due to a trade dispute centered on Ukrainian grain entering the Polish market and driving down the prices Polish farmers can get. Amid the spat Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said his country was no longer sending any more weapons to Ukraine. The comment created some confusion. Analysts noted that Poland has already in fact given Ukraine most of what it has to give, and the statement was made ahead of a Polish election and did not mean much. But it also raised concerns that Western support for Ukraine could be weakening.”

U.S. officials have downplayed the spat, and praised Poland’s role in helping Ukraine.

State Department: “In addition to its central support role in facilitating international assistance to neighboring Ukraine, Poland has demonstrated its ironclad commitment to strengthening regional security through its robust investments in defense spending,”

Poland is now on the road to spend 4% of its budget on defense this year — that is, twice the mark set by NATO.

The loan to Poland comes right as a scandal broke in a new report published by the Government Accountability Office, showing how inspections of 12 military installations found squalid conditions, ‘confirming complaints made by many service members for many years’.

The report detailed grotesque conditions that some of the American troops face: mold, sewage, brown water, bedbugs and even squatters.

The enemy within: Horrific photos show overflowing sewage, filth and squalor in military barracks – with SQUATTERS breaking in and troops even forced to clean up after service member committed suicide https://t.co/4ctFJdJ2jy pic.twitter.com/DjI1u4DuGM — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 22, 2023

