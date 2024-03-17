Planet Fitness Bans Woman for Taking Photo of ‘Transgender’ Biological Man Shaving in Women’s Locker Room

Planet Fitness has banned a woman for taking a photo of a “transgender” biological man shaving in the women’s locker room at a Fairbanks, Alaska, location.

The gym chain has stood by its decision, saying that a member’s “discomfort is not a reason to deny access to the transgender member.”

Patricia Silva said she was in the locker room on Monday when she saw a “man with a penis” shaving in front of a 12-year-old girl in a towel who was sitting on a bench and looking uncomfortable.

Woman in Planet Fitness claims she went into the bathroom and this man who thinks he’s a woman was in there shaving. Why does @PlanetFitness allow men to use the women’s bathroom and invade women’s private spaces?? pic.twitter.com/qVJ0YUFQvc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2024

“I just came out of Planet Fitness. There is a man shaving in the women’s bathroom. I love him in Christ,” Silva wrote in a post on Facebook. “He is a spiritual being having a human experience. He doesn’t like his gender so he wants to be a woman, but I’m not comfortable with him shaving in my bathroom. I just thought I’d say it out loud.”

Silva’s posts continued, “I went to planet fitness… Walked in the bathroom, and there stands a MAN shaving… I looked at him, said ‘hey’ … he looked up… and I said, ‘You are a man shaving in the women’s bathroom, and I am not OK with that.”

“He replied… ‘Well, I’m LGB…,” the post said. “Whatever that is… nevertheless, I told him ‘You’re a MAN and you’re invading my space!'”

“He wanted to argue to justify why he can be there… I walked away…” Silva wrote. “I stepped out of the locker room and loudly asked the front desk, ‘Are you aware that there is a MAN shaving in the women’s bathroom… I’m not OK with that ⁉️’ The two men standing at the desk, put their heads down, and their tails between their legs! As I was walking out the door…at my back, a woman shouts ‘it’s a girl’… I shouted back ‘it’s a man!'”

UPDATE: The woman who exposed a man shaving in an Alaska Planet Fitness women’s locker room with a 12-year-old present just had her membership revoked. Why is @PlanetFitness prioritizing a man with a p*nis using a woman’s private space over women’s and girls’ safety? https://t.co/2WLOzdpf3J pic.twitter.com/XVg6h8pGlA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 14, 2024

Planet Fitness told Fox News that Silva had violated the rules by photographing in a locker room.

“As the home of the Judgement Free Zone, Planet Fitness is committed to creating an inclusive environment,” Planet Fitness chief corporate affairs officer McCall Gosselin said in a statement to Fox News. “Our gender identity non-discrimination policy, states that members and guests may use the gym facilities that best align with their sincere, self-reported gender identity. The member who posted on social media violated our mobile device policy that prohibits taking photos of individuals in the locker room, which resulted in their membership being terminated.”