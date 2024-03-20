Pete Buttigieg: ‘I Don’t Know if I’ll Run for Office Again or Not’

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says he is unsure if he will run for office again.

Buttigieg and his husband have moved from Indiana to Michigan, so he was asked during Axios’ What’s Next Summit in Washington, DC on Tuesday if he plans to run for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s seat when her term ends.

“I don’t know if I’ll run for office again or not, but I do really care about the future of the state that I’ve married into and adopted and I think Governor Whitmer is doing a fantastic job,” Buttigieg said, according to a report from The Hill.

Buttigieg and his husband moved to Michigan in 2022 after they adopted children so they could be close to their grandparents.

“We moved to Michigan because it’s the right thing to do for our family,” Buttigieg said. “Anybody who’s ever had toddlers knows how important it is to or how helpful it can be to have toddlers next to grandparents if that’s an option. And that’s what we’ve achieved by moving to Michigan. So I don’t mean to dodge, it’s just that this job takes about 110 percent of my intellect and attention.”

Whitmer is hitting her term limit after being elected in 2019 and reelected in 2022.

Buttigieg ran for president in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary but ended up dropping out and endorsing Biden the next day.