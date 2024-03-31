People Call Out Letitia James for Not Prosecuting Jon Stewart for Property Overvaluation – No One is Above the Law

It was recently revealed that Jon Stewart is guilty of the same supposed ‘crime’ over over-valuing property that Trump is being prosecuted for by Letitia James.

Of course, Stewart criticized Trump for this despite the fact that he did the same thing. And naturally, Stewart is getting a pass for it.

People have noticed and are now calling out James for her selective prosecution.

Breitbart News reports:

Letitia James Faces Growing Pressure to Prosecute Jon Stewart over Property Overvaluation

New York Attorney General Letitia James is facing mounting pressure to prosecute comedian Jon Stewart after it was revealed that he overvalued his Manhattan home — the same so-called “offense” for which James is prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), radio host Andrew Wilkow, and Trump attorney Alina Habba are among those calling for “Tish” to show that no one is above the law.

Jon Stewart was recently found to have overvalued his Tribeca duplex by more than 800 percent when he was selling it back in 2014. The embarrassing revelation comes after the comedian used Monday’s episode of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to claim Trump was “lying” when valuing his own properties.

The double standard is so obvious.

Everyone can see what’s going on here. Nothing will happen to Stewart and we all know why.

