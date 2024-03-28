Hypocrite Jon Stewart Went After Trump for Overvaluing His Property – Turns Out He Did the Exact Same Thing With His NYC Apartment

Jon Stewart recently went after Trump on the Daily Show, claiming that Trump overvaluing his property, as the Letitia James case claims, was not a victimless crime. In truth it wasn’t a crime at all, it’s standard operating procedure in real estate deals.

But it turns out that Jon Stewart did the exact same thing with his New York City apartment.

Are leftists capable of anything other than projection?

The New York Post reports:

Jon Stewart benefited by 829% ‘overvalue’ of his NYC home even as he labels Trump’s civil case ‘not victimless’ Comedian Jon Stewart ranted this week that Donald Trump’s civil real-estate case overvaluing his properties was “not victimless,” yet when it came to his own home, Stewart benefited from a similar inflation… But it didn’t take long for internet sleuths to look into Stewart’s own property history, which shows his New York City penthouse sold for 829% more than its assessed value, records confirmed by The Post reveal. In 2014, Stewart sold his 6,280-square-foot Tribeca duplex to financier Parag Pande for $17.5 million. The property’s asking price at that time is not available in listing records. But according to 2013-2014 assessor records obtained by The Post, the property had the estimated market-value at only $1.882 million. The actual assessor valuation was even lower, at $847,174. Records also show that Stewart paid significantly lower property taxes, which were calculated based on that assessor valuation price — precisely what he called Trump out for doing in his Monday monologue.

Anyone surprised?

Iron Law of Woke Projection never misses. https://t.co/ZavkeKSO6a — James Lindsay, full varsity (@ConceptualJames) March 27, 2024

Hey @jonstewart, When will you volunteer to plead guilty and pay the difference in taxes or has this jogged your memory to the fact that assessed values for taxes are almost universally lower than sale prices pretty much everywhere on earth? Looking forward to your apology. https://t.co/GVgnMJBImy — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 27, 2024

Jon Stewart sold his home for many millions more than the valuation he was taxed on. Admit you’re wrong @jonstewart – or claim that the US should start prosecuting millions of people including yourself. https://t.co/Ql7hGJENUz — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 27, 2024

Letitia James is probably going to charge Stewart any moment now. Right?

