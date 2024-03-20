Ohio GOP Senate Nominee Bernie Moreno Fires Off in Victory Speech: “We Now Have a Chance to Fire the Old Commie and Send Him to the Nursing Home” (VIDEO)

by

We need more men like Bernie Moreno to run for office.

On Tuesday night Trump-endorsed candidate Bernie Moreno won the Ohio Republican Senate primary.

Moreno is now set to run against Washington, DC Democrat dinosaur Sherrod Brown.

It is absolutely imperative for Republicans to increase their numbers and take control of the Senate in 2024.

During his victory speech Moreno took a shot at Joe Biden – or maybe Sherrod Brown?

Bernie Moreno told his supporters, “We now have a chance to fire the Old Commie and send him to the nursing home.”

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.