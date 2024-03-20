Ohio GOP Senate Nominee Bernie Moreno Fires Off in Victory Speech: “We Now Have a Chance to Fire the Old Commie and Send Him to the Nursing Home” (VIDEO)

We need more men like Bernie Moreno to run for office.

On Tuesday night Trump-endorsed candidate Bernie Moreno won the Ohio Republican Senate primary.

Moreno is now set to run against Washington, DC Democrat dinosaur Sherrod Brown.

It is absolutely imperative for Republicans to increase their numbers and take control of the Senate in 2024.

During his victory speech Moreno took a shot at Joe Biden – or maybe Sherrod Brown?

Bernie Moreno told his supporters, “We now have a chance to fire the Old Commie and send him to the nursing home.”