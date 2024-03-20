BREAKING: Trump-Backed Candidate Bernie Moreno Wins Ohio Republican Senate Primary

Bernie Moreno has won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio. Moreno was endorsed by Donald Trump and they recently appeared together at one of Trump’s rallies.

Moreno is now set to run against Washington, DC Democrat dinosaur Sherrod Brown.

It is absolutely imperative for Republicans to increase their numbers and take control of the Senate in 2024.

Breitbart News reports:

Trump-Endorsed Candidate Bernie Moreno Wins Ohio Republican Senate Primary Trump-backed Republican businessman Bernie Moreno has won Ohio’s Republican nomination for U.S. Senate and will advance to the general election against Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH). The Associated Press called the Republican Senate primary at 8:35 p.m. ET, with roughly 25 percent of the vote reported. Moreno bested State Sen. Matt Dolan (R-OH) and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) in Tuesday’s contest, marking another victory for the MAGA wing of the Republican Party over the GOP establishment. FiveThirtyEight’s polling average showed LaRose leading the pack in November, with Dolan in second place and Moreno in third. But Moreno began surging late in 2023 and landed former President Donald Trump’s highly influential endorsement on December 17, which was a major blow to his establishment opponents. However, Dolan surged in recent weeks after Moreno had jumped into first place. That was followed by an Associated Press smear piece against Moreno on March 13, making the contours of the race murky in the home stretch.

BREAKING: Bernie Moreno wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Ohio primary election. #APRaceCall at 8:35 p.m. EDT. https://t.co/FjgpZFcJ4E — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 20, 2024

Spotted at the Bernie Moreno victory party: pic.twitter.com/u7RLTgMUhk — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 20, 2024

BREAKING: Trump and JD Vance-endorsed Bernie Moreno wins the Republican primary for the US Senate in Ohio. Boom!! pic.twitter.com/VbWZlzAvoK — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 20, 2024

BREAKING: @BernieMoreno wins the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio pic.twitter.com/2BFy54Xy1Y — ALX (@alx) March 20, 2024

Congratulations to Mr. Moreno.

(Image:Source)