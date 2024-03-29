NYC to Launch Gun Detector Pilot Program in Crime-Infested Subways

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that the city is rolling out a gun detector pilot program in the city’s crime-infested subway system.

The New York Police Department will launch the technology in some subway stations beginning in June.

The Hill reports:

The weapons detection technology will be implemented in late June following a 90-day waiting period, in which police will identify companies that carry this technology and evaluate the technology’s effectiveness. Adams did not disclose which subway stations will be picked for the program. During Thursday’s press conference at the Fulton Street Subway Station, Adams unveiled a scanner from Massachusetts-based security technology company Evolv, which has faced allegations of doctoring its testing results, The Associated Press reported.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe on the subway and maintaining confidence in the system is key to ensuring that New York remains the safest big city in America,” Adams said during the press conference.

Adams continued, “Today’s announcement is the next step in our ongoing efforts to keep dangerous weapons out of our transit system and to provide greater mental health services for New Yorkers in crisis.”

The report added, “As of Sunday, the NYPD seized a total of 450 weapons, including 19 illegal guns, in the New York City transit system this year, the mayor’s office said. This is up from the 261 weapons, including nine guns, that were seized during the same period last year.”