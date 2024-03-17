NOT ROCKET SCIENCE: Dominican Republic Seals Border With Haiti, Deports Thousands of Illegal Migrants

Yet here at the border crossing, the Dominican authorities have been sending back hundreds of undocumented Haitians every day. Dominican soldiers unlock the wrought-iron doors, order out dozens, and send them across the Massacre River into Haiti. Some of the immigrants are furious, shouting indignantly in Spanish and Creole. Others are resigned, holding their children or a few possessions in their arms.The message the Dominican Republic appears to be sending is no matter how bad things become at home, Haitians should not seek refuge on Dominican territory.

While the Dominican Republic successfully controls its borders, the U.S. is also bracing for a potential flow of Haitian migrants, in addition to the already millions of illegal aliens crossing the border each year.

Earlier this week, Pentagon official Rebecca Zimmerman told Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz during a House Armed Services Committee Hearing that they were already drawing up plans to deal with a wave of mass migration.

“I think that we need to be postured appropriately for that,” Richardson said. “I have put in a request for increased capability to do exactly that. And we are ready if we need to deal with a mass migration.”

A Department of Defense representative confirmed today they are expecting a massive invasion of Haitian migrants, with their most likely destination being Florida. pic.twitter.com/CnAR8ioYkw — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) March 13, 2024

On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed that local law enforcement had intercepted a vessel destined for the state’s southern coast with dozens of Haitian migrants, as well as various firearms, drugs and other illicit items.