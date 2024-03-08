The North Face Clothing Company Offers Discounts to U.K. Customers Who Take DEI Course Teaching How Outdoors is “Oppressive” Against Black People

The North Face, an outdoor clothing company, is competing hard in the Woke Olympics.

Last year, they thought it was a great idea to feature a drag queen to sell clothing to rugged outdoorsmen.

Now, the company is offering a 20% discount to customers in the U.K. if they complete a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) course that teaches how the “outdoors” is oppressive against Black people.

The hour-long Allyship in the Outdoors course shares, “Privilege can give us access to the outdoors — that means some people can enjoy advantages that they inherit from birth and/or accumulate over time. For example, aspects of identity that can give privilege relate to race, religion, gender, wealth, sexual orientation, ability or citizenship status.

“In this particular context, we refer to ‘White privilege’ meaning that your race and skin color can give you access to the outdoors when others can be excluded because of historic, enduring racism and biases.”

The course also instructs attendees that being an ally means combating racism on a systemic and personal level, suggesting participants “Check in with your privilege and continue to learn through others the impact that racism can have in society and how that manifests itself in the outdoors.”

Fox Business spoke with Heritage Foundation DEI expert Mike Gonzalez who shared, “It was the longest hour I have ever lived.”

One portion Gonzalez found particularly offensive and “dehumanizing” was when it suggested that a person of privilege shouldn’t judge minority groups by the same standards by which they judge themselves. “That is a dehumanizing proposition. We have ethics in virtue, in talent and intelligence and hard work and gumption and resilience. And these are things by which we admire people who possess these qualities, no matter what their race [is],” he said.

Libs of TikTok points out the irony of The North Face’s claim commitment to inclusion with the decidedly not diverse executive leadership of parent company VF, Inc.